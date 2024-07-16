An Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 water distribution unit stands ready for movement after being jointly inspected by members of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and the 104th Engineer Company (Construction) at the turn-in area in Cincu, Romania, following the completion of Resolute Castle 24. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania
