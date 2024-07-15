An Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 forward repair system is used during turn-in operations in Cincu, Romania. A team from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux started receiving a horizontal engineer construction company’s worth of APS-2 back from the 104th Engineer Company (Construction) in mid-July following the unit’s nearly 3-month deployment to Europe in support of Resolute Castle 24. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 06:05
|Photo ID:
|8533137
|VIRIN:
|240717-A-SM279-4481
|Resolution:
|1125x1470
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|CINCU, RO
|Hometown:
|EYGELSHOVEN, LI, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania
No keywords found.