APS-2 horizontal engineer equipment turn-in closes out Resolute Castle 24 in Romania

An Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 forward repair system is used during turn-in operations in Cincu, Romania. A team from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux started receiving a horizontal engineer construction company’s worth of APS-2 back from the 104th Engineer Company (Construction) in mid-July following the unit’s nearly 3-month deployment to Europe in support of Resolute Castle 24. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

