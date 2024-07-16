Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family [Image 3 of 3]

    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family

    DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Joe Cajigal is assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany and stationed at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in North Rhine-Westphalia. Cajigal said living and working there is very different from his first tour in Germany when he was stationed at Vilseck, and this tour is proving to be a once in a lifetime, new and interesting experience for he and his family. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8532927
    VIRIN: 240717-A-SM279-5725
    Resolution: 4405x5161
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE
    Hometown: MUNSTER, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family
    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family
    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download