2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family

Army Sgt. 1st Class Joe Cajigal (center, behind outgoing commander) served as the acting battalion sergeant major during the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany Change of Command Ceremony June 12 at Vilseck, Germany. Cajigal and his family live in Münster, Germany, and he works at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. So far, the assignment is proving be a once in a lifetime, new and interesting experience for he and his family.

Location: DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE Hometown: MUNSTER, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE