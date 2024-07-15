Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family [Image 2 of 3]

    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family

    DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Many Soldiers and Army civilians stationed at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 reside in nearby Münster, which is a vibrant, bustling city in western Germany known for its gothic and Romanesque styles. Personnel who work at Dülmen are completely immersed into the local communities and German culture because there are no American facilities there and little to no Army support services – making it a once in a lifetime, new and interesting experience. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, 2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family

