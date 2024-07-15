2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family

Many Soldiers and Army civilians stationed at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 reside in nearby Münster, which is a vibrant, bustling city in western Germany known for its gothic and Romanesque styles. Personnel who work at Dülmen are completely immersed into the local communities and German culture because there are no American facilities there and little to no Army support services – making it a once in a lifetime, new and interesting experience. (Courtesy photo)
