Many Soldiers and Army civilians stationed at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 reside in nearby Münster, which is a vibrant, bustling city in western Germany known for its gothic and Romanesque styles. Personnel who work at Dülmen are completely immersed into the local communities and German culture because there are no American facilities there and little to no Army support services – making it a once in a lifetime, new and interesting experience. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 01:28 Photo ID: 8532925 VIRIN: 240717-A-SM279-2827 Resolution: 2314x1440 Size: 830.05 KB Location: DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE Hometown: MUNSTER, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd tour in Germany new, once-in-a-lifetime experience for AFSBn-Germany NCO, his family [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.