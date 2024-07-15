Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 16, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

