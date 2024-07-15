Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 14]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A Sailor signals to an E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 16, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8532804
    VIRIN: 240716-N-CM203-1023
    Resolution: 5550x3700
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Operations

