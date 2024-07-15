Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations [Image 7 of 14]

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors conduct small boat operations alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 16, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 00:02
    Photo ID: 8532818
    VIRIN: 240716-N-NX999-1086
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

