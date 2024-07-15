Hurricane Awareness Tour promotes preparedness

A Charleston, Virginia, reporter interviews Capt. Ryan Smithies, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, during the Hurricane Awareness Tour, May 9, 2024 at the Charleston Air Force Base International Airport. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew and a team of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane experts visited five Atlantic Coast cities as part of the HAT May 6-10, 2024. The tour is a joint effort between NOAA's National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center and the 403rd Wing's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron to promote awareness about the destructive forces of hurricanes and how people can prepare. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo) (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

