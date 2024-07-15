Member of the public tour an Air Force Reserve WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Portland International Jetport in Maine May 6, 2024. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew and a team of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane experts visited five Atlantic Coast cities as part of the Hurricane Awareness Tour May 6-10, 2024. The tour is a joint effort between NOAA's National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center and the 403rd Wing's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron to promote awareness about the destructive forces of hurricanes and how people can prepare. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo) (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 17:48 Photo ID: 8532327 VIRIN: 240506-F-IL418-1040 Resolution: 5436x3883 Size: 3.75 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Awareness Tour promotes preparedness [Image 4 of 4], by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.