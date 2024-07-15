Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Awareness Tour promotes preparedness [Image 4 of 4]

    Hurricane Awareness Tour promotes preparedness

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Member of the public tour an Air Force Reserve WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Portland International Jetport in Maine May 6, 2024. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew and a team of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane experts visited five Atlantic Coast cities as part of the Hurricane Awareness Tour May 6-10, 2024. The tour is a joint effort between NOAA's National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center and the 403rd Wing's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron to promote awareness about the destructive forces of hurricanes and how people can prepare. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo) (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

