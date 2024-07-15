Hurricane Awareness Tour promotes preparedness

Lt. Col. Tobi Baker, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, brief South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster about how the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters collect weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts May 9, 2024 during the Hurricane Awareness Tour at .Charleston Air Force Base/International Airport. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew and a team of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane experts visited five Atlantic Coast cities as part of the HAT May 6-10, 2024. The tour is a joint effort between NOAA's National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center and the 403rd Wing's 53rd WRS to promote awareness about the destructive forces of hurricanes and how people can prepare. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Marnee A.C. Losurdo) (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

