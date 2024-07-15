U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Group attend the 81st TRG Assumption of Command Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 10, 2024. As the commander of the 81st TRG, Col. Michael Powell is responsible for developing Airmen and Guardians who are technically trained and operationally capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 15:58 Photo ID: 8532108 VIRIN: 240710-F-TI822-1095 Resolution: 5814x3876 Size: 4.07 MB Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st Training Group [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.