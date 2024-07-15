U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Powell, 81st Training Group commander, gives his remarks during the 81st TRG Assumption of Command Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 10, 2024. As the commander of the 81st TRG, Powell is responsible for developing Airmen and Guardians who are technically trained and operationally capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 15:58 Photo ID: 8532104 VIRIN: 240710-F-TI822-1067 Resolution: 3099x4648 Size: 2.86 MB Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st Training Group [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.