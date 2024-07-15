Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Training Group [Image 6 of 8]

    81st Training Group

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Powell, 81st Training Group commander, receives his first salute during the 81st TRG Assumption of Command Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 10, 2024. As the commander of the 81st TRG, Powell is responsible for developing Airmen and Guardians who are technically trained and operationally capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8532106
    VIRIN: 240710-F-TI822-1085
    Resolution: 2275x3413
    Size: 1011.25 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Training Group [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Training Group

