U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Wing Honor Guard present the colors for the National Anthem during the 81st Training Group Assumption of Command Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 10, 2024. As the commander of the 81st TRG, Col. Michael Powell is responsible for developing Airmen and Guardians who are technically trained and operationally capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

