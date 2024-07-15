U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Novchich, 4th Operations Group incoming commander, renders his first salute to members of the 4th OG during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 12, 2024. The first salute represents the squadron welcoming a new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 15:02 Photo ID: 8531910 VIRIN: 240712-F-RS022-1013 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.28 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th OG welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.