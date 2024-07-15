Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th OG welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 4]

    4th OG welcomes new commander

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Members of the 4th Fighter Wing attend the 4th Operations Group assumption of command at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 12, 2024. The assumption-of-command ceremony is a military tradition that allows a unit’s members to see and identify the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

