4th OG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Novchich, 4th Operations Group incoming commander, right, takes the guidon from Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 12, 2024. During an Air Force change of command ceremonies, the passing of the guidon from the higher headquarters commander to the incoming unit commander represents the new commander’s assumption of their position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
