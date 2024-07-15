4th OG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base honor guard present the colors during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 12, 2024. The assumption-of-command ceremony is a military tradition that allows a unit’s members to see and identify the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

