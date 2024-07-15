Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breakfast preparation [Image 1 of 5]

    Breakfast preparation

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Micah Gill-Fladung, 185th Air Refueling Wing Services Training Manager, cuts sausages as part of preparation for breakfast the following day at a dining facility at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center near Alpena, Mich., July 10, 2024. Services Airmen of the 185 ARW were providing meals to Security Forces Airmen while they were at the CRTC for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    Services Airmen feed the Force

