Adding sauce

A U.S. Air National Guard Services Airman of the 185th Air Refueling Wing adds sauce to a shrimp Po’ boy sandwich at a dining facility at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center near Alpena, Mich., July 10, 2024. Services Airmen of the 185 ARW were providing meals to Security Forces Airmen while they were at the CRTC for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

