Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spink prepares cottage cheese [Image 2 of 5]

    Spink prepares cottage cheese

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Zoe Spink, 185th Air Refueling Wing Services, puts cottage cheese in a long pan to be served at the salad bar during dinner at a dining facility at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center near Alpena, Mich., July 10, 2024. Services Airmen of the 185 ARW were providing meals to Security Forces Airmen while they were at the CRTC for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:16
    Photo ID: 8531626
    VIRIN: 240710-Z-KI557-2051
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spink prepares cottage cheese [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Breakfast preparation
    Spink prepares cottage cheese
    Coming to temp
    Adding sauce
    Gill-Fladung serves

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Services Airmen feed the Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Services
    Security Forces
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center
    132nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download