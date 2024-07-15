Services Airmen feed the Force

Photo By Senior Airman Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Micah Gill-Fladung, 185th Air Refueling Wing...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Micah Gill-Fladung, 185th Air Refueling Wing Services Training Manager, hands a tray of food to a Security Forces Airmen of the Iowa Air National Guard at a dining facility at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center near Alpena, Mich., July 10, 2024. Services Airmen of the 185 ARW were providing meals to Security Forces Airmen while they were at the CRTC for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman) see less | View Image Page

“An army marches on its stomach” and variations of that quote have been attributed to Frederick the Great and Napoleon Bonaparte among others throughout history.



National Guard Airmen train monthly and often travel away from home station, much like the Security Forces Airmen of the Iowa Air Guard are this week and next week for annual training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan.



It is Services Airmen that travel alongside and feed them.



The 11 Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing sent along are responsible for providing healthy and nutritious meals to meet the needs of the Airmen.



“It takes a lot of struggle off not having to prepare meals and also focus on my training,” said Kolby Gries, 185th ARW Security Forces.



Master Sgt. Troy Martin, 185th ARW Services Superintendent, explained that preparing meals in the military setting is different than what many are used to when feeding themselves.



Using industrial ovens, stoves, and other equipment, the Airmen are able to provide food for large amounts of people.



“The difference is night and day between regular cooking and cooking for 400 people,” said Martin.



Tech. Sgt. Damian Huizar, 185th ARW Services, said he enjoys his job because it allows him to provide for people.



“It’s great to see someone’s face light up when they’ve been looking forward to a meal,” said Huizar.



In addition to cooking and food safety, the Services profession is also responsible for managing lodging, fitness and recreation, and mortuary affairs.