    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks transition of ROB Fire Station 7 to Army Control with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks transition of ROB Fire Station 7 to Army Control with ribbon cutting ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Col. Jeffery Higgins (left), the commander of USAG Rheinland Pfalz, and Lt. Col Castillo, the director of emergency services at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, celebrate the transition of Rhine Ordnance Barracks Fire Station #7 to U.S. Army control by cutting a cake after a ribbon cutting ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany on July 15.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:47
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks transition of ROB Fire Station 7 to Army control with ribbon cutting ceremony

