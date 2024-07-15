USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks transition of ROB Fire Station 7 to Army control with ribbon cutting ceremony

Col. Jeffery Higgins (center), USAG Rheinland Pfalz’s commander, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Lt. Col Castillo (left). director of emergency services, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, and Fire Chief Gerald Adams, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Emergency Services, to mark the transition of Rhine Ordnance Barracks Fire Station #7 to U.S. Army control, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 15.
