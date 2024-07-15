Col. Jeffery Higgins (center), USAG Rheinland Pfalz’s commander, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Lt. Col Castillo (left). director of emergency services, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, and Fire Chief Gerald Adams, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Emergency Services, to mark the transition of Rhine Ordnance Barracks Fire Station #7 to U.S. Army control, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 15.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:47 Photo ID: 8531225 VIRIN: 240715-A-JM046-8969 Resolution: 5600x4000 Size: 2.08 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks transition of ROB Fire Station 7 to Army Control with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.