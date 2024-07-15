U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz marks the transfer of Rhine Ordnance Barracks Fire Station #7 to Army control with a symbolic fire truck push ceremony, July 15, signifying a new chapter in the station's history and showcasing military unity and collaboration for community safety in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|07.15.2024
|07.16.2024 09:47
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks transition of ROB Fire Station 7 to Army Control with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks transition of ROB Fire Station 7 to Army control with ribbon cutting ceremony
