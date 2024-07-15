USAG Rheinland-Pfalz marks transition of ROB Fire Station 7 to Army control with ribbon cutting ceremony

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Col. Jeffery Higgins (center), USAG Rheinland Pfalz’s commander, participated in the...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Col. Jeffery Higgins (center), USAG Rheinland Pfalz’s commander, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Lt. Col Castillo (left). director of emergency services, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, and Fire Chief Gerald Adams, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Emergency Services, to mark the transition of Rhine Ordnance Barracks Fire Station #7 to U.S. Army control, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 15. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 15 to mark the transition of Rhine Ordnance Barracks (ROB) Fire Station 7 to U.S. Army control.



After more than two decades of Fire Station 7 operating under U.S. Air Force management, garrison leaders and Air Force partners spent the past year planning the transfer of authority from the Air Force to the Army.



"Today marks the official assumption of mission for ROB Fire Station 7, our newest Army fire station -not only in Germany, but within the entire Army," said Lt. Col Castillo. director of emergency services, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. "I am proud to be part of this significant day."



Castillo expressed his gratitude to the fire department team for their dedication in setting up and running the fire station, highlighting the importance of the transfer and acknowledging the effort put into its realization.



“With the transfer of this mission from the Air Force to the Army, we are expanding our fire department's capabilities,” he said. “Looking ahead, we anticipate an increased role for our fire departments in the Kaiserslautern area, representing a significant moment for the Directorate of Emergency Services and our garrison as a whole.”



Fire Chief Gerald Adams, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Emergency Services, highlighted the commitment of the 15 firefighters assigned to the new station.



“Behind me you see 12 of the 15 firefighter professionals that are going to be working in this facility, 24/7, protecting the lives of the Soldiers, family members, and Civilians in our community,” said Adams.



“I am proud to have selected them for this location – I know they’ll do great things for us,” he said.



Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland Pfalz’s commander, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Castillo and Adams.



As part of the tradition, the fire station team ceremoniously pushed the fire truck into the building garage, marking the official transfer of the mission from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Army. This symbolic gesture signified the beginning of a new chapter in the station's history under Army control, highlighting the unity and collaboration between the two branches of the military in ensuring the safety and security of the community.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.