U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, receives a briefing from Tech. Sgt. Lloyd Mickens, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel service center noncommissioned officer in charge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2024. The 86th Logistics Readiness Group provides training, planning, supply and transportation support to ensure wing readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8531204
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-XR528-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.