    86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour [Image 3 of 5]

    86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, receives a briefing from Tech. Sgt. Lloyd Mickens, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel service center noncommissioned officer in charge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2024. The 86th Logistics Readiness Group provides training, planning, supply and transportation support to ensure wing readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    immersion
    Logistic Readiness Group

