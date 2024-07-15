U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, receives a briefing from Tech. Sgt. Lloyd Mickens, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel service center noncommissioned officer in charge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2024. The 86th Logistics Readiness Group provides training, planning, supply and transportation support to ensure wing readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:30 Photo ID: 8531204 VIRIN: 240708-F-XR528-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.19 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.