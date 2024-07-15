U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, center, 86th Airlift Wing commander, attends a briefing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2024. The briefing provided a base-level understanding of the 86th Logistic Readiness Group’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8531206
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-XR528-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.