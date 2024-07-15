U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, walks with 86th Logistics Readiness Group members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2024. The 86th LRG provides logistics solutions to generate and employ air mobility, operate and enable air and cyberspace power projection platforms, and forge ready and resilient leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:30 Photo ID: 8531212 VIRIN: 240708-F-XR528-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.61 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.