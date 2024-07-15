Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour [Image 2 of 5]

    86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, center left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, receives a briefing from Tech. Sgt. Francisco Natali, center right, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron armament maintenance section chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2024. The 86th MMS is composed of 16 AFSCs supporting the readiness of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa by maintaining its largest supply of war readiness materiels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
