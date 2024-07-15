86 AW Commander learns 86 LRG mission through immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, center left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, receives a briefing from Tech. Sgt. Francisco Natali, center right, 86th Materiel Maintenance Squadron armament maintenance section chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2024. The 86th MMS is composed of 16 AFSCs supporting the readiness of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa by maintaining its largest supply of war readiness materiels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

