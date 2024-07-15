726th EMSS supply missions across East Africa

U.S. Air Force supply technicians assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron conduct weapon inventory at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 10, 2024. Designated supply technicians distribute weapons to Airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group before executing missions outside the wire across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

