726th EMSS supply missions across East Africa

A U.S. Air Force supply technician assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron stacks a pallet of boxes at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 10, 2024. Designated supply technicians store, ship and dispose of parts to ensure the 449th Air Expeditionary Group remains operational to carry out missions across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

