726th EMSS logistics teams provide vital support across East Africa

The 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron’s supply and Traffic Management Office (TMO) teams ensure essential logistics support is consistently provided to sustain operations across East Africa.



The supply team, tasked with managing aircraft parts, equipment, weapons, hazardous materials and vehicle parts, plays a critical role in maintaining operational readiness for both Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) and outstations such as Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti (CADJ) and Camp Simba, Kenya.



"We ensure that units in both the Area of Responsibility (AOR) and continental U.S. receive the necessary parts and shipments they need," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lynn Placide, 726th EMSS supply non-commisioned officer in charge. "Every shipment passing through CLDJ for Air Force organizations, Lockheed Martin and various contractors, is processed by our team."



All aircraft maintenance operations supporting C-130s at CLDJ and MQ-9s at CADJ rely on the constant flow of supplies and equipment managed by these teams. Additionally, the supply and TMO teams provide essential transient armory support at Manda Bay, ensuring that personnel are properly armed.



The TMO team primarily handles the responsibility of ensuring the seamless transport of all inbound Air Force assets arriving at CLDJ, as well as the shipment of assets across the AOR. Another aspect of TMO's mission is the ability to book commercial flights for emergency and out-of-cycle deployments. This capability is crucial for ensuring that personnel in urgent situations can return home quickly, often within 24 hours, compared to waiting for a rotator flight.



"Members needing flights booked due to emergency leave are our top priority," said Placide. "While commercial travel isn't always an option for everyone, those with urgent needs are accommodated quickly."



Presenting the teams with its own set of challenges is the deployed environment itself, with extreme heat during peak months, unpredictable cargo volumes and shared workspace constraints often complicating operations.



"The environment can be tough, and working outside in the heat, combined with limited storage space can be challenging," said Placide. "Yet, despite these hurdles, we continue to deliver vital support efficiently."



A key factor in finding operational success is the motivation and resilience of the teams remaining dedicated to the mission.



"Each day we get closer to our goals and our families”, said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Preston Appleman, 726th EMSS passenger travel section lead. “Staying positive and focused on that helps us manage even the toughest days."



The supply and TMO teams at CLDJ and its outstations showcase the fundamental principles of effective logistics support. Their dedication ensures that every operation is well-supplied and capable of achieving its objectives, proving that a strong logistics foundation is key to operational success within U.S. Air Forces Africa.

