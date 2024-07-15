726th EMSS supply missions across East Africa

U.S. Air Force supply technicians assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron prepare a pallet of water at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 10, 2024. Designated supply technicians are responsible for distributing water across all units of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

