240715-N-PG545-1156, Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea (July 15, 2024) The U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the Gwangju City Hall Square as part of the 2024 World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles (WASBE) International Conference in Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea. WASBE International Conference features the best wind bands and ensembles, conductors, musicians, and music experts from around the world. This year the event welcomed more than 2,000 musicians the United States, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

Date Taken: 10.25.2022 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 Location: GWANGJU, KR This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto