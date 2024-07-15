U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference

240715-N-PG545-1073, Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea (July 15, 2024) Musician 1st Class Matthew Mitchener, from Lakeland, Tennessee, performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Gwangju City Hall Square as part of the 2024 WASBE International Conference in Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea. WASBE International Conference features the best wind bands and ensembles, conductors, musicians, and music experts from around the world. This year the event welcomed more than 2,000 musicians the United States, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

