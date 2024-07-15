Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference

    GWANGJU, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240715-N-PG545-1108, Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea (July 15, 2024) Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, conducts the U.S. Navy Concert Band during a WASBE International Conference performance. WASBE International Conference features the best wind bands and ensembles, conductors, musicians, and music experts from around the world. This year the event welcomed more than 2,000 musicians from the United States, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    VIRIN: 240715-N-PQ545-1108
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    conference
    navy band
    music
    concert

