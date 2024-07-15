U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference

240715-N-PG545-1108, Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea (July 15, 2024) Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, conducts the U.S. Navy Concert Band during a WASBE International Conference performance. WASBE International Conference features the best wind bands and ensembles, conductors, musicians, and music experts from around the world. This year the event welcomed more than 2,000 musicians from the United States, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

