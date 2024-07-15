U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference

240715-N-PG545-1043, Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea (July 15, 2024) Musician 1st Class Arianna Hammond, from Mount Dora, Florida, performs the Artie Shaw “Concerto for Clarinet” with the U.S. Navy Concert Band during a concert at the 2024 WASBE International Conference in Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea.



WASBE International Conference features the best wind bands and ensembles, conductors, musicians, and music experts from around the world. This year the event welcomed more than 2,000 musicians from the United States, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.

(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

Date Taken: 07.15.2024, Location: GWANGJU, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR, by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto