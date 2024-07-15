Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Capital Airshow 2024 [Image 9 of 10]

    California Capital Airshow 2024

    MATHER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, 9th Reconnaissance Wing public affairs officer, takes a selfie with members of Team Beale at the 18th annual California Capital Airshow (CCA) at Mather Airport, California, July 14, 2024. The CCA is an event that is designed to honor the Sacramento region’s rich aviation heritage and veterans, while using the power of flight to inspire young people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:25
    Location: MATHER, CALIFORNIA, US
    Airshow Pilots Thunderbirds

