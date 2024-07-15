Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Capital Airshow 2024 [Image 8 of 10]

    California Capital Airshow 2024

    MATHER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing deputy commander, shakes hands with a young California Capital Airshow (CCA) attendee at the 18th annual CCA at Mather Airport, California, July 14, 2024. Beale Air Force Base participated in the CCA with a variety of booths from different squadrons, static displays of the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon, and a live demonstration of the U-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

