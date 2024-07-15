U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing deputy commander, shakes hands with a young California Capital Airshow (CCA) attendee at the 18th annual CCA at Mather Airport, California, July 14, 2024. Beale Air Force Base participated in the CCA with a variety of booths from different squadrons, static displays of the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon, and a live demonstration of the U-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 17:25
|Photo ID:
|8530244
|VIRIN:
|240714-F-DG904-1920
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|MATHER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California Capital Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.