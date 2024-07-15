California Capital Airshow 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing deputy commander, shakes hands with a young California Capital Airshow (CCA) attendee at the 18th annual CCA at Mather Airport, California, July 14, 2024. Beale Air Force Base participated in the CCA with a variety of booths from different squadrons, static displays of the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon, and a live demonstration of the U-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

