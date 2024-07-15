U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan L. McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, introduces the U-2 Dragon Lady during the 18th annual California Capital Airshow, at Mather Airport, California, July 13, 2024. Beale Air Force Base participated in the CCA with a variety of booths from different squadrons, static displays of the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon, and a live demonstration of the U-2. (Courtesy photo by Charlene Spade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:25 Photo ID: 8530274 VIRIN: 240713-F-UN261-1001 Resolution: 1512x1210 Size: 351.79 KB Location: MATHER, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Capital Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.