    California Capital Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    California Capital Airshow 2024

    MATHER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan L. McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, introduces the U-2 Dragon Lady during the 18th annual California Capital Airshow, at Mather Airport, California, July 13, 2024. Beale Air Force Base participated in the CCA with a variety of booths from different squadrons, static displays of the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon, and a live demonstration of the U-2. (Courtesy photo by Charlene Spade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8530274
    VIRIN: 240713-F-UN261-1001
    Resolution: 1512x1210
    Size: 351.79 KB
    Location: MATHER, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Capital Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

