California Capital Airshow 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan L. McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, introduces the U-2 Dragon Lady during the 18th annual California Capital Airshow, at Mather Airport, California, July 13, 2024. Beale Air Force Base participated in the CCA with a variety of booths from different squadrons, static displays of the U-2 Dragon Lady and T-38 Talon, and a live demonstration of the U-2. (Courtesy photo by Charlene Spade)
