5th Combat Communication Support Squadron CRS: Shaping resilient Airmen through combat training

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, left, 5th Combat Communication Support Squadron Combat Readiness School Master Combatives instructor lead, completes a Jiu-Jitsu submission move called the armbar from knee mount on Tech. Sgt. Enemecio Felix, 5CBCSS CRS Master Combatives instructor lead, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 17, 2024. The pair has taught Airmen around the globe how to defend themselves in hand-to-hand combat using different martial arts techniques, such as Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu and Judo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

