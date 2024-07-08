5th Combat Communication Support Squadron CRS: Shaping resilient Airmen through combat training

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, right, 5th Combat Communication Support Squadron Combat Readiness School Master Combatives instructor lead, demonstrates a Judo throwing maneuver called the Seoi nage, on Tech. Sgt. Enemecio Felix, 5CBCSS CRS Master Combatives instructor lead, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Virgillio and Felix recently taught a combative program course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

