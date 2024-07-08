Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Combat Communication Support Squadron CRS: Shaping resilient Airmen through combat training [Image 2 of 3]

    5th Combat Communication Support Squadron CRS: Shaping resilient Airmen through combat training

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, left, 5th Combat Communication Support Squadron Combat Readiness School Master Combatives instructor lead, performs a Ju-Jitsu submission move called the armbar from knee mount on Tech. Sgt. Enemecio Felix, 5CBCSS CRS Master Combatives instructor lead, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Airmen completing training are either certified as basic, senior or master-level combatives instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 5th Combat Communication Support Squadron CRS: Shaping resilient Airmen through combat training [Image 3 of 3], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins AFB
    5th Combat Communication Support Squadron Combat Readiness School

