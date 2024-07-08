ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, left, 5th Combat Communication Support Squadron Combat Readiness School Master Combatives instructor lead, performs a Ju-Jitsu submission move called the armbar from knee mount on Tech. Sgt. Enemecio Felix, 5CBCSS CRS Master Combatives instructor lead, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Airmen completing training are either certified as basic, senior or master-level combatives instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 10:42
|Photo ID:
|8529445
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-MW167-7943
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
5th Combat Communication Support Squadron CRS: Shaping resilient Airmen through combat training
