5th Combat Communication Support Squadron CRS: Shaping resilient Airmen through combat training

Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, left, 5th Combat...... read more read more Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, left, 5th Combat Communication Support Squadron Combat Readiness School Master Combatives instructor lead, completes a Jiu-Jitsu submission move called the armbar from knee mount on Tech. Sgt. Enemecio Felix, 5CBCSS CRS Master Combatives instructor lead, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 17, 2024. The pair has taught Airmen around the globe how to defend themselves in hand-to-hand combat using different martial arts techniques, such as Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu and Judo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Creating agile and adaptable Airmen is a part of the multi-faceted mission of the 5th Combat Communication Support Squadron Combat Readiness School at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Instructors prepare Airmen for deployment to combat zones and handle a wide range of military tasks.

One aspect is instructors teaching combatives training. This is where Airmen learn hand-to-hand fighting skills.

“Through our curriculum, Airmen develop the techniques, self-confidence and mental toughness to react appropriately under pressure to survive and prevail in contested environments,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Virgillio, 5CBCSS CRS Master Combatives instructor lead. “It cultivates courage and instills confidence in Airmen’s ability to defend themselves.”

The school provides instruction for several tracks to certify Airmen as either basic, senior or master-level Combatives Instructors.

“We have a plethora of knowledge that resides in this schoolhouse. We want to get that knowledge out as far as we can,” Master Sgt. James Matheny, 5CBCSS CRS Group Training and Integration Flight chief. “We’ve had an uptick in training requests and to provide mobile training teams.”

Earlier this year, Virgillio and another instructor traveled to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, to certify Airmen with the 621st Air Control Squadron and 607th Air Operations Center. That training marked the inaugural mobile combatives training team to certify instructors for the Pacific Air Forces. Next, they will soon set up the first Air Force combatives program at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, Georgia.

The curriculum includes an academic portion, which involves standup fighting based in Muay Thai and Jujitsu.

Instructors can certify Airmen or Guardians through a specific Air Force Specialty Code track, such as general, security forces or SERE – Survival, evasion, resistance, escape.

“To become a master combatives instructor, the only place to receive master certification is the Air Force Combatives Center of Excellence at the United States Air Force Academy,” he said. “For senior level, you can receive training at any base there is a master instructor, and for basic level, you can receive the training at whatever base there is a senior instructor. You must be one rank above to certify a rank below.

“I enjoy this job because it allows me to teach individuals how to be self-sufficient and be able to protect the ones they care about. The most fulfilling part is seeing people’s self-confidence begin to grow when they realize they are more capable than they had originally thought.”