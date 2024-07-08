Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants

The silvered covered Military Marching Badge skills badge is presented as part of the Norwegian Ruck March ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas June 27, 2024. To earn a Norwegian Armed Forces skills badge, participants must finish the course within a specific time limit determined by their age and gender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

