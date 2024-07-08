Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shaun Bradley, Norwegian Foot March participant, poses with U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander as he receives his silvered covered Military Marching Badge at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas June 27, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March, also known as Marsjmerket, is a physical endurance event where participants carry a rucksack weighing at least 11 kg (24.25 lbs) and cover a distance of 18.6 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

