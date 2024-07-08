Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Wendy Dannemiller, Norwegian Foot March participant, poses with U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, as she receives her silvered covered Military Marching Badge skills badge at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas June 27, 2024. The event allowed service members from different branches and nations to unite and earn a foreign service badge for their dress uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

