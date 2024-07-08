Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks to attendees during the Norwegian Ruck March ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas June 27, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 during World War I and was created to test the marching endurance of Norwegian soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

